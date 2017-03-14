Greendale senior living facility sold for $51 million

New York-based company purchased property

March 14, 2017, 12:16 PM

The Harbour Village senior living community in Greendale has been sold to a New York based firm for $51 million, according to state records.

The property, at 5600-5700 Mockingbird Lane, was purchased by Bre Rook Sh Harbour Village LLC, which is registered to a New York-based attorney.

The property, which includes 7.5 acres, is assessed at $13.9 million.

Both the buyer and seller could not immediately be reached for comment.

Harbour Village was owned by Welltower Inc., a Toledo, Ohio-based health care real estate investment firm that owns more than 1,400 properties in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada with assets totaling more than $26 billion.

Welltower, which operates under the name Senior Lifestyle, has five properties in the Milwaukee area.

Harbour Village offers independent living, assisted living and memory care with rates starting at $2,305 per month.

