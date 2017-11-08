Froedtert & Medical College investing $1.65 million in new community dental clinic

Will convert vacant Menomonee Falls office suite into clinic

by

November 08, 2017, 2:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/froedtert-medical-college-investing-1-65-million-in-new-community-dental-clinic/

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network has pledged $1.65 million to convert a vacant office suite in Menomonee Falls into a dental clinic for low-income adults and children.

The funds will be used to renovate an office suite in the Falls Plaza II building, N81W15062 Appleton Ave., to serve as an additional site of the Waukesha County Community Dental Clinic.

Kerry Freiberg and Dennis Pollard, of Froedtert Health; and Renee Ramirez and Ken Schellhase, of Waukesha County Community Dental Clinic.

The new clinic will have six chairs and is expected to serve about 3,500 people annually, doubling the dental clinic’s current capacity at its location on Barstow Street in Waukesha.

“The clinic provides more than 900 appointments a month to low income individuals, and we see the need to expand our footprint every single day,” said Renee Ramirez, executive director of Waukesha County Community Dental Clinic. “Having a clinic in another location will make a tremendous difference.”

The clinic is expected to open in the spring of 2018.

“Our decision to support a community dental clinic was data-driven, based on gaps identified in a community health needs assessment,” said Cathy Jacobson, Froedtert’s president and chief executive officer. “It also reflects our belief in making sustainable community investments that will truly improve people’s lives over the long term.”

Waukesha County Community Dental Clinic will lease the space in the building.

The pledge is part of the Froedtert & the MCW health network’s announcement in 2015 that it would invest $15 million in areas of need in southeastern Wisconsin.

At that time, the health network said it would designate $12 million to build a new health care clinic on Milwaukee’s near south side in partnership with Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers. A site for the new health center has not yet been determined.

The remaining $3 million was earmarked for distribution to high-need areas in Washington and Waukesha counties.

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network has pledged $1.65 million to convert a vacant office suite in Menomonee Falls into a dental clinic for low-income adults and children.

The funds will be used to renovate an office suite in the Falls Plaza II building, N81W15062 Appleton Ave., to serve as an additional site of the Waukesha County Community Dental Clinic.

Kerry Freiberg and Dennis Pollard, of Froedtert Health; and Renee Ramirez and Ken Schellhase, of Waukesha County Community Dental Clinic.

The new clinic will have six chairs and is expected to serve about 3,500 people annually, doubling the dental clinic’s current capacity at its location on Barstow Street in Waukesha.

“The clinic provides more than 900 appointments a month to low income individuals, and we see the need to expand our footprint every single day,” said Renee Ramirez, executive director of Waukesha County Community Dental Clinic. “Having a clinic in another location will make a tremendous difference.”

The clinic is expected to open in the spring of 2018.

“Our decision to support a community dental clinic was data-driven, based on gaps identified in a community health needs assessment,” said Cathy Jacobson, Froedtert’s president and chief executive officer. “It also reflects our belief in making sustainable community investments that will truly improve people’s lives over the long term.”

Waukesha County Community Dental Clinic will lease the space in the building.

The pledge is part of the Froedtert & the MCW health network’s announcement in 2015 that it would invest $15 million in areas of need in southeastern Wisconsin.

At that time, the health network said it would designate $12 million to build a new health care clinic on Milwaukee’s near south side in partnership with Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers. A site for the new health center has not yet been determined.

The remaining $3 million was earmarked for distribution to high-need areas in Washington and Waukesha counties.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should historic preservation tax credits be eliminated?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Making your small business assets work for you
Making your small business assets work for you

Items to consider when selecting the right lending option

by Lea Sperle

Fight complacency, fight diabetes
Fight complacency, fight diabetes

Diabetes is a long-term war to save lives

by Paul Nobile

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am

A Noteworthy Evening
The Legend at Brandybrook

11/11/20176:00 pm-10:30 pm