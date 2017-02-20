Froedtert & MCW health data to help train artificially-intelligent IBM imaging system

Hospital system one of 24 organizations around the world providing data

by

February 20, 2017, 1:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/froedtert-mcw-will-be-among-first-in-world-to-test-new-ibm-watson-imaging-system/

Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin has joined the IBM Watson Health medical imaging collaborative, a group of organizations around the world that now numbers 24 providing health and anonymous patient data to help train a Watson Health imaging system that uses artificial intelligence to diagnose and predict certain diseases.

Froedert Hospital.

Froedtert Hospital.

Froedtert & MCW joined the group, along with seven other institutions: the University of Michigan, the University of Virginia health System, Pacific Radiology Group, PrivaCors, Strategic Radiology, Sutter Health and IDx LLC.

The member groups will provide a wide range of health data from around the world to the IBM Watson Imaging Clinical Review, a cognitive imaging system.

“The medical imaging collaborative is vital to Watson’s ongoing training and the development of cognitive imaging solutions to address the world’s pressing health challenges,” said Anne Le Grand, vice president of Imaging for Watson Health, in a statement announcing the additions to the collaborative.

The Watson Imaging Clinical Review analyzes the texts of medical reports and combines the information with data from a variety of other sources to flag high-risk patients.

“Our participation in the Watson Health collaborative is another step in our relationship with IBM Watson to leverage artificial intelligence technology to improve health care for our community.,” Said Froedtert & MCW spokesperson Kathy Sieja. “Artificial intelligence can be a tool to help address the shortage of healthcare providers by augmenting the work of clinicians, respond to the growing population of patients as baby boomers age, and reduce the cost of care.”

Editor’s note: this article has been updated to correct Froedtert & MCW’s role in the IBM Watson Health medical imaging collaborative. Froedtert & MCW will not directly test the technology, but will provide data that will help train the AI program to quickly assess a patient’s entire medical history and offer potential diagnoses.

Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin has joined the IBM Watson Health medical imaging collaborative, a group of organizations around the world that now numbers 24 providing health and anonymous patient data to help train a Watson Health imaging system that uses artificial intelligence to diagnose and predict certain diseases.

Froedert Hospital.

Froedtert Hospital.

Froedtert & MCW joined the group, along with seven other institutions: the University of Michigan, the University of Virginia health System, Pacific Radiology Group, PrivaCors, Strategic Radiology, Sutter Health and IDx LLC.

The member groups will provide a wide range of health data from around the world to the IBM Watson Imaging Clinical Review, a cognitive imaging system.

“The medical imaging collaborative is vital to Watson’s ongoing training and the development of cognitive imaging solutions to address the world’s pressing health challenges,” said Anne Le Grand, vice president of Imaging for Watson Health, in a statement announcing the additions to the collaborative.

The Watson Imaging Clinical Review analyzes the texts of medical reports and combines the information with data from a variety of other sources to flag high-risk patients.

“Our participation in the Watson Health collaborative is another step in our relationship with IBM Watson to leverage artificial intelligence technology to improve health care for our community.,” Said Froedtert & MCW spokesperson Kathy Sieja. “Artificial intelligence can be a tool to help address the shortage of healthcare providers by augmenting the work of clinicians, respond to the growing population of patients as baby boomers age, and reduce the cost of care.”

Editor’s note: this article has been updated to correct Froedtert & MCW’s role in the IBM Watson Health medical imaging collaborative. Froedtert & MCW will not directly test the technology, but will provide data that will help train the AI program to quickly assess a patient’s entire medical history and offer potential diagnoses.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am