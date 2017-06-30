Froedtert & MCW Mequon Health Center to focus on sports medicine, orthopedics

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network’s Mequon Health Center, slated to open in October, will have a special emphasis on sports medicine and orthopedic care.

The health network recently announced the lineup of health services that will be offered at the 92,000-square-foot facility at 11430 North Port Washington Road. It will provide primary care and urgent care with extended hours, women’s health and obstetrics/gynecology services.

Specialty care will include endocrinology, orthopedics and sports medicine, spine care, physical, occupational and speech therapy, podiatry and pain management. Screening mammography and other imaging services and laboratory services also will be offered.

The health center will include a walk-in clinic for acute orthopedic injuries as well as a “state-of-the-art” sports performance and training facility, the health network said.

“We strive to provide the right care in the right place at the right time,” said Mark Lodes, president of Froedtert & MCW Community Physicians. “Many of our patients come from the Mequon area, and they tell us they want high quality care that’s convenient and fits their lives. The Mequon Health Center is designed to deliver on that, offering health care that’s close to home with a streamlined connection to the Froedtert & MCW academic medical center if needed.”

Lodes said the design of the health center is a response to the trend toward digital health care, offering technology options such as virtual consults and e-visits.

The health system will lease the facility from developer Ryan Companies. The architect is Eppstein Uhen Architects.