Flight For Life names new executive director

Waukesha-based Flight For Life Transport System has named Dan Burns as its executive director.

Burns replaces transport system director Jim Singer, who recently retired after 31 years with the organization.

Burns previously served as Flight For Life’s program director from 1991 to 2001. He’s since held clinical leadership roles in emergency and trauma services and critical care services.

For the last seven years, he has served in leadership roles in the private sector involving health care product development, management and process improvement.

“His strong clinical background, 26 years of experience managing large organization operations, combined with measurable success in the private sector make Dan the ideal person to lead Flight For Life into the future,” said Bob Simi, executive director of Milwaukee Regional Medical Center.

Flight For Life is an air medical transport system provided by the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center with bases in Waukesha and Fond du Lac, as well as McHenry, Illinois.

“As a leader in health care, Flight For Life has been a part of my life for more than 30 years,” Burns said. “Many years ago I had the privilege to lead the program and work with an amazing team of professionals totally dedicated to the mission of safety, clinical excellence, customer service and education. It is with great pride and excitement that I now return as its executive director.”

Burns is a registered nurse. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Ottawa University and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.