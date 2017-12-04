Expansion plans in the works for Wauwatosa’s Lutheran Home

Project would add memory care buildings along Meinecke Avenue

by

December 04, 2017, 12:25 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/expansion-plans-in-the-works-for-wauwatosas-lutheran-home/

Lutheran Living Services is planning an expansion of its Lutheran Home facility in Wauwatosa that includes replacing eight homes along West Meinecke Avenue with 72 memory care units.

The proposed project would add a one-story “connector building” to the existing Lutheran Home building at 7500 W. North Ave.

Drawing by Plunkett Raysich Architects

The building would be attached to a two-story, 48-unit memory care building at the corner of West Meinecke Avenue and North 74th Street and a one-story, 24-unit memory care building bordered by Meinecke and the existing parking lot along West Wauwatosa Avenue, according to plans submitted to the city.

Additional parking is also proposed. The project would add 1.5 acres to Lutheran Home’s 6.9 acre site.

Lutheran Living Services owns the residential properties, located at 7529 through 7421 W. Meinecke Ave. between North Wauwatosa Avenue and North 74th Street, and currently uses the homes for rental income.

The company has been purchasing the properties as they have become available since 1990, said Renee Bowerman, Lutheran Living Services spokesperson.

If the project moves forward, the renters would have to be relocated and the homes would be demolished.

The city plan commission will review the proposal on Dec. 11. Lutheran Living Services would like to begin construction in summer 2018.

Lutheran Home currently has 40 rooms dedicated to memory care assisted living and a lengthy waiting list of people who would like rooms, according to plans submitted to the city.

“With the new project, all (memory care) residents will be a part of the new community that is designed specifically for this population,” the plan states.

Lutheran Living Services operates two facilities in Wauwatosa, the Lutheran Home campus and Harwood Place, 8220 Harwood Ave., which is primarily for independent living. The company has more than 500 employees.

Lutheran Living Services completed a $750,000 renovation project at Lutheran Home in 2015 that included complete demolition and renovation of the chapel area and Hardt Hall, which is used as a main floor multi-purpose and activity area.

Lutheran Living Services is planning an expansion of its Lutheran Home facility in Wauwatosa that includes replacing eight homes along West Meinecke Avenue with 72 memory care units.

The proposed project would add a one-story “connector building” to the existing Lutheran Home building at 7500 W. North Ave.

Drawing by Plunkett Raysich Architects

The building would be attached to a two-story, 48-unit memory care building at the corner of West Meinecke Avenue and North 74th Street and a one-story, 24-unit memory care building bordered by Meinecke and the existing parking lot along West Wauwatosa Avenue, according to plans submitted to the city.

Additional parking is also proposed. The project would add 1.5 acres to Lutheran Home’s 6.9 acre site.

Lutheran Living Services owns the residential properties, located at 7529 through 7421 W. Meinecke Ave. between North Wauwatosa Avenue and North 74th Street, and currently uses the homes for rental income.

The company has been purchasing the properties as they have become available since 1990, said Renee Bowerman, Lutheran Living Services spokesperson.

If the project moves forward, the renters would have to be relocated and the homes would be demolished.

The city plan commission will review the proposal on Dec. 11. Lutheran Living Services would like to begin construction in summer 2018.

Lutheran Home currently has 40 rooms dedicated to memory care assisted living and a lengthy waiting list of people who would like rooms, according to plans submitted to the city.

“With the new project, all (memory care) residents will be a part of the new community that is designed specifically for this population,” the plan states.

Lutheran Living Services operates two facilities in Wauwatosa, the Lutheran Home campus and Harwood Place, 8220 Harwood Ave., which is primarily for independent living. The company has more than 500 employees.

Lutheran Living Services completed a $750,000 renovation project at Lutheran Home in 2015 that included complete demolition and renovation of the chapel area and Hardt Hall, which is used as a main floor multi-purpose and activity area.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you support the Republicans' federal tax cut plans?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Hiring helper

Montage Talent builds interviewing software empire

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Mental health at your fingertips (literally)
Mental health at your fingertips (literally)

Convenient access for non-emergency health issues

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am