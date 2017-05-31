Emerge event to highlight HealthTech startups

Startup Milwaukee provides pitch platform

May 31, 2017, 1:34 PM

Startup Milwaukee will highlight health care technology startup companies at an event on Wednesday, June 21, from 8 to 10 a.m. at 833 East in Milwaukee.

Matt Cordio of Startup Milwaukee introduces the May Emerge program, which was focused on FinTech firms.

The event is part of Startup Milwaukee’s Emerge series, which aims to provide a platform for emerging companies to pitch themselves to, and get reaction from, an audience of peers and investors.

The entrepreneurs pitching at the June event are Eric Haberichter, chief executive officer and co-founder of Milwaukee’s Access HealthNet, a health care cost transparency tool for employers; Ross Bjella, co-founder and CEO of Milwaukee’s Alithias, an analytics program aimed at reducing health care costs; and Ryan Robb, vice president of sales at Milwaukee’s OAX Health, a hospital inventory solution. Also presenting will be Mike Rodgers, director of innovation at Aurora Health Care, who will discuss the Milwaukee health care corporation’s work with startups.

Each will have 10 minutes to present, followed by five minutes of questions. About 100 people are expected to attend the event, which is being hosted by Colliers International Wisconsin at 833 E. Michigan St. Emerge begins with coffee and networking at 8 a.m., and the program begins at 8:30 a.m. Tours of the 833 building will be offered after the program.

“There’s a lot of different players in the HealthTech space here in the Milwaukee area and we feel like we can help highlight who those players are and what they’re doing to innovate health care,” said Matt Cordio, co-founder and CEO of Startup Milwaukee.

