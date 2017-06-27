Dohmen Company’s Red Arrow expanding to Stevens Point

Red Arrow, the health care software and application development arm of Milwaukee-based Dohmen Co., announced today that it is expanding to an additional location in Stevens Point.

Red Arrow Labs, which is headquartered in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, said it is seeking to attract “top talent” in software engineering, development and technology currently working in central Wisconsin to its new office.

“The health and life sciences industry is rapidly evolving as patients, health care providers and life sciences companies are realizing technology’s capacity to improve health outcomes,” said Dale Mittelstaedt, president of Red Arrow. “We’re creating software solutions for laboratories, pharmaceutical manufacturers and health providers that will change the health care experience as we know it, and that’s exactly why we are expanding our operations and recruiting great talent.”

Red Arrow was acquired by the Dohmen Co. in 2014. Dohmen also owns Dohmen Life Science Services, ChemWare and Siren.

Similar to Red Arrow’s Milwaukee headquarters, the new office in Stevens Point is “designed to foster innovation with an open-concept, collaborative work space,” the company said. Estimates regarding the number of employees the company expects to hire at the new location are not currently available.

The company said it is has partnered with local city and school officials to connect with rising talent in the area.

“Having a company like Red Arrow right here in Stevens Point provides a great opportunity for our recent graduates to find exciting jobs in their field,” said Tim Krause, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Computing and New Media Technologies Department chair. “We look forward to Red Arrow’s continued growth as an employer of choice for our UW-Stevens Point graduates.”

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza welcomed the company to the area.

“Red Arrow’s presence right on Main Street, in the heart of Stevens Point, is a great addition,” Wiza said. “We welcome them to the community and are excited to have them create more opportunities for people here.”