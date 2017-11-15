David Cameron headlines Medical College’s Healthcare Dinner

David Cameron, former prime minister of the United Kingdom, headlined the Medical College of Wisconsin’s annual Healthcare Dinner fundraiser Tuesday evening.

Cameron, who served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016, was the keynote speaker at the event, which was hosted at the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Office Building in Milwaukee.

Cameron spoke about his current activities out of political office, including his role as president of Alzheimer’s Research UK, and the importance of health care and advancement in health-related research and technologies.

The event, now in its 24th year, is hosted annually by MCW’s Digestive Disease Center Board, a group of community leaders who raise awareness of digestive diseases and funds for research.

This year’s event brought in nearly $300,000 for the MCW Digestive Disease Center.

The event also recognized Joel and Arlene Lee with the Warren P. Knowles Humanitarian Award, which honors individuals or organizations from Wisconsin that have exhibited a commitment to health-related issues.

Last year’s event, which featured former President George W. Bush as its keynote speaker, raised about $220,000 for digestive disease research.

Other speakers at the annual fundraiser have included former Florida governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush and journalist Tom Brokaw.