David Cameron headlines Medical College’s Healthcare Dinner

Former UK prime minister keynotes event benefiting digestive disease research

by

November 15, 2017, 1:54 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/david-cameron-headlines-medical-colleges-healthcare-dinner/

David Cameron, former prime minister of the United Kingdom, headlined the Medical College of Wisconsin’s annual Healthcare Dinner fundraiser Tuesday evening.

David Cameron, former prime minister of the United Kingdom; John Raymond, president and chief executive officer of the Medical College of Wisconsin; and Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health at the MCW Healthcare Dinner.

Cameron, who served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016, was the keynote speaker at the event, which was hosted at the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Office Building in Milwaukee.

Cameron spoke about his current activities out of political office, including his role as president of Alzheimer’s Research UK, and the importance of health care and advancement in health-related research and technologies.

The event, now in its 24th year, is hosted annually by MCW’s Digestive Disease Center Board, a group of community leaders who raise awareness of digestive diseases and funds for research.

This year’s event brought in nearly $300,000 for the MCW Digestive Disease Center.

The event also recognized Joel and Arlene Lee with the Warren P. Knowles Humanitarian Award, which honors individuals or organizations from Wisconsin that have exhibited a commitment to health-related issues.

Last year’s event, which featured former President George W. Bush as its keynote speaker, raised about $220,000 for digestive disease research.

Other speakers at the annual fundraiser have included former Florida governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush and journalist Tom Brokaw.

David Cameron, former prime minister of the United Kingdom, headlined the Medical College of Wisconsin’s annual Healthcare Dinner fundraiser Tuesday evening.

David Cameron, former prime minister of the United Kingdom; John Raymond, president and chief executive officer of the Medical College of Wisconsin; and Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health at the MCW Healthcare Dinner.

Cameron, who served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016, was the keynote speaker at the event, which was hosted at the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Office Building in Milwaukee.

Cameron spoke about his current activities out of political office, including his role as president of Alzheimer’s Research UK, and the importance of health care and advancement in health-related research and technologies.

The event, now in its 24th year, is hosted annually by MCW’s Digestive Disease Center Board, a group of community leaders who raise awareness of digestive diseases and funds for research.

This year’s event brought in nearly $300,000 for the MCW Digestive Disease Center.

The event also recognized Joel and Arlene Lee with the Warren P. Knowles Humanitarian Award, which honors individuals or organizations from Wisconsin that have exhibited a commitment to health-related issues.

Last year’s event, which featured former President George W. Bush as its keynote speaker, raised about $220,000 for digestive disease research.

Other speakers at the annual fundraiser have included former Florida governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush and journalist Tom Brokaw.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should historic preservation tax credits be eliminated?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hot corridor

Momentum builds along I-94 between Milwaukee and Illinois

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Design inspiration: Brooks Stevens
Design inspiration: Brooks Stevens

Design driven by function will pay for itself many times over

by Sam Hochberg

Goodwill hunting
Goodwill hunting

Considering the fair value reporting impacts of FASB’s change to impairment testing

by Bryan Browning

If you own a business, you need a succession plan
If you own a business, you need a succession plan

Set your business up for continued success

by Mark Bruss

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Making your small business assets work for you
Making your small business assets work for you

Items to consider when selecting the right lending option

by Lea Sperle

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

MIAD Creativity Series - Rob Schrab
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

11/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Dave Steele, CEO of PAVE
Wisconsin Club

11/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/30/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm