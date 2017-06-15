CycleBar to open studio at The Corners of Brookfield

CycleBar, a national chain of indoor cycling centers, will open at location at The Corners of Brookfield this fall.

“CycleBar will be a significant addition to the community and specifically The Corners,” said Chelsea Roessler, marketing manager for The Corners of Brookfield. “Now whether you want to shop, dine, live, or even work out, The Corners has something for everyone.”

The CycleBar studio at The Corners will offer a variety of cycling exercise classes, plus numerous amenities including complimentary shoes, water bottles, snacks and more. The Corners location will also feature the company’s signature CycleTheater workout room – a tiered theater with 55 custom bikes, two large flat screen TVs, personal data monitors and audio, video and lighting technology.

The CycleBar studio at The Corners will be located across from the Von Maur store and just west of lululemon.

The studio at The Corners will be the second CycleBar location in Wisconsin, with another in Mequon.