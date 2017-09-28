CleanSlate Centers planning Waukesha addiction treatment center

Eyeing more clinics in southeastern Wisconsin

September 28, 2017, 1:39 PM

CleanSlate Centers, a national operator of opioid and alcohol addiction treatment centers, plans to open a Waukesha clinic in December and is considering additional locations in southeastern Wisconsin.  

The clinic at 20611 Watertown Road will be CleanSlate’s second Wisconsin location. In July, the company opened an addiction treatment center in Glendale.

Dana Thomson, center manager of CleanSlate’s Glendale clinic, said the company is considering additional sites in the Kenosha and Racine area, as well as South Milwaukee. 

Cleanslate was founded in 2009 in response to the country’s growing opioid problem. The company’s aggressive growth strategy, Thomson said, reflects the need for treatment options.

“There is an epidemic,” Thomson said. “There is a need to provide our type of service.” 

CleanSlate also announced this week that it has signed a contract with Humana Inc. that will provide in-network access for Humana’s Medicare Advantage health maintenance organization, preferred provider organization, and private fee-for-service health plan members and employer plan members.

“Expanding access to addiction treatment services is critical as we strive to remove barriers to care and serve members in need,” said Larry Weinstein, Humana Behavioral Health’s chief medical officer, in a press release. “We are pleased to work with CleanSlate in supporting our members as they seek to improve their well-being and lead healthier lives.”

