Children’s Hospital to build clinic in Kenosha  

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin will consolidate three of its sites into a new, 30,000 square-foot clinic in Kenosha, the hospital announced today.

Children’s Hospital plans to build the new facility in 2018 to provide additional specialty services to the Kenosha area, according to a news release. It will be located off of Highway 50, just west of Interstate 94.

The new site will consolidate two of the hospital’s primary care locations — Kenosha Pediatrics, 6125 Green Bay Road, and Paddock Lake, 24906 75th Street — along with the Kenosha Clinic at 8500 75th Street, which currently provides services in asthma/allergy, cardiology, dermatology, gastrointestinal, urology and speech therapy. Children’s Child Advocacy Center, 8500 75th Street, will also move to the new building.

“Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin provides health care to all kids. We are as uniquely qualified to treat a toddler’s ear tubes or teenager’s strep throat as we are to transplant a child’s heart or treat their cancer,” said Juliet Kersten, vice president of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. “Expanding and integrating our services at locations that are closer to where families live supports our efforts to provide more personalized and integrated care.”

Construction is expected to begin in the late summer or early fall, and will be completed in the fall 2018. The project will be built and developed by the Hammes Company, with Groth Design Group as the architect.

Children’s Hospital said the new location will offer expanded services, including imaging and radiology, laboratory, adolescent medicine, endocrinology, neurology, pulmonology, rehabilitation and developmental therapies, sleep services, and otolaryngology and audiology.

Other Children’s Hospital services in the Kenosha area will remain in their current locations, including Children’s Lakeside Pediatrics, 8600 75th Street, and Kenosha Child and Family Counseling, 8207 22nd Avenue.