Children’s Hospital ranked among nation’s best for cardiology

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin reclaimed its spot at No. 5 on the latest U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of the best children’s hospitals for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin also earned top spots in several other specialties, including: No. 15 in pediatric nephrology; No. 16 in pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery and No. 17 in pediatric pulmonology.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin ranked No. 5 for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery consecutively in 2014-15 and 2015-16, but slipped to No.6 in 2016-17.

“Children’s continues to rank as one of the top pediatric hospitals because of our talented staff and the support of the community,” said Mike Gutzeit, MD, chief medical and safety officer of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. “All of Wisconsin should be proud to have access to some of the best pediatric care in the country.”

Also in the top 5 hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery were: Texas Children’s Hospital at No. 1; Boston Children’s Hospital at No. 2; Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago at No. 3; and University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at No. 4.

U.S News’ methodology considers clinical outcomes, patient volume, infection control, adequacy of nurse staffing, efficiency and coordination of care delivery and compliance with best practices.

Boston Children’s Hospital topped the 2017-18 U.S. News’ overall Top 10 honor roll and ranked No. 1 in five of the 10 specialties.

“The ranked pediatric centers in Best Children’s Hospitals provide an extraordinarily high level of care and deserve to be recognized for their commitment,” said U.S. News Health Rankings Editor Avery Comarow. “Children with life-threatening illnesses or rare conditions need the state-of-the-art services and expertise these hospitals deliver every day.”

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin also ranked No. 21 in orthopedics; No. 24 in neurology and neurosurgery; No. 31 in neonatology; No. 38 in urology; and No. 39 in both cancer and diabetes and endocrinology.