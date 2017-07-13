Cardiac Science moves headquarters to Deerfield

Defibrillator manufacturer still has some operations in Waukesha

by

July 13, 2017, 11:04 AM

Cardiac Science Corp., which was previously based in Waukesha, has moved its headquarters to Deerfield, near Madison.

Cardiac Science makes automated external defibrillators like this one.

The company, which designs, manufactures and distributes automated external defibrillators, has always manufactured its products in Deerfield, said Ric Kositzke, director of marketing communications. It now has shifted most of its operations to that location.

“The majority of the business is occurring in Deerfield,” and the company leadership is based there, Kositzke said. “We still have an office in Waukesha. However, our manufacturing office and plant and everything else is located in Deerfield.”

The shift has been gradual, he said. Cardiac Science sold its diagnostic cardiology product line to Milwaukee-based Mortara Instrument Inc. in 2013.

“The majority of those employees went over to Mortara,” he said. “The remaining employees began working out of the Deerfield offices.”

In October 2015, Cardiac Science filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In January 2016, it was acquired at auction by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Aurora Resurgence, an affiliate of Aurora Capital Group. Cardiac was previously owned by Bangalore, India-based medical technology group Opto Circuits Ltd., and holds more than 100 patents.

At the time of the sale last year, Cardiac had 200 employees. Kositzke declined to disclose current employment numbers, as well as how many workers are still in Waukesha.

In July 2016, Devdatt “Dev” Kurdikar was appointed chief executive officer.

“What we did was as soon as we had our new leadership team come on board, we just decided on press releases and things of that nature just to put down Deerfield, Wisconsin,” Kositzke said.

Kurdikar released the following statement today in response to a reporter inquiry: “Cardiac Science has a large presence in Deerfield and has had that for a long time. We still maintain a location in Waukesha. Many of our executives are based in Deerfield. We have a policy of not publicly disclosing which operations are based where and how many people we employ at particular locations.”

