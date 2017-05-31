Capri Senior Communities purchases Brookfield facility for $11.2 million

Heritage Place Brookfield is latest acquisition for growing firm

by

May 31, 2017, 1:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/capri-senior-communities-purchases-brookfield-facility-for-11-2-million/

Growing senior living facility operator Capri Senior Communities has purchased a 90-unit senior living facility in Brookfield for $11.2 million, according to state records.

Heritage Place LLC, which is registered to Waukesha-based Capri Senior Communities, purchased Heritage Place Brookfield, 17560 W. North Ave., from Bruce and Linda Borchardt.

Capri owns and operates 13 senior communities in southeastern Wisconsin.

“Heritage Place of Brookfield is an outstanding senior community in a premier location, and we look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that the former owners have established since it opened in 1985,”said James Tarantino, founder and principal of Capri Senior Communities.

Capri plans to retain the current staff and maintain all services and programs now offered at Heritage Place, Tarantino said. Capri also will invest in both interior and exterior upgrades, introduce new services and offer expanded dining options.

Capri has been expanding rapidly this year. It announced plans in January to purchase the Harbor Campus senior community in Port Washington and expand the independent living and memory care space at the facility.

In February, Capri announced it would expand its Gables of Germantown facility with additional independent living, assisted living and memory care residences across from its existing campus.

Capri is also working with St. Rita’s Church, 1601 N. Cass St., to replace the church with St. Rita’s Square, a $20 million senior community that will include independent and assisted living, memory care and a new church.

The company plans to move its headquarters to the Crossroads Corporate Center next month.

