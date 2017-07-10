Capri Senior Communities planning 226-unit facility in Menomonee Falls

Brookfield-based Capri Senior Communities is continuing to grow its portfolio, this time with plans to build a 226-unit facility in Menomonee Falls.

The proposed development would be located on the south side of County Line Road, adjacent to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The facility would include 152 independent living units, 48 assisted living units and 26 memory care units, according to plans submitted to the city.

The Menomonee Falls Plan Commission will consider a condition use permit for the facility tomorrow.

“The development continues to provide a continuum of care for seniors, offering independent living units, assisted living units, and memory care units,” according to plans submitted by Capri.

Capri has been expanding rapidly this year. In May, the company purchased a 90-unit senior living facility in Brookfield for $11.2 million. Capri also announced plans in January to purchase the Harbor Campus senior community in Port Washington and expand the independent living and memory care space at the facility.

In February, Capri announced it would expand its Gables of Germantown facility with additional independent living, assisted living and memory care residences across from its existing campus.

Capri is also working with St. Rita’s Church, 1601 N. Cass St., Milwaukee, to replace the church with St. Rita’s Square, a $20 million senior community that will include independent and assisted living, memory care and a new church.