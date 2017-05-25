Capri Senior Communities moving HQ from Waukesha to Brookfield

Growing senior living operator Capri Senior Communities is moving its headquarters from Waukesha to Brookfield.

The company, which owns and operates 11 senior communities in southeastern Wisconsin, has leased 13,211 square feet of office space at Crossroads Corporate Center.

The new space is larger than Capri Communities’ existing 8,000-square-foot office in Waukesha and will provide it with space for continued growth.

“We are excited after 25 years to be moving to a new home office,” said James Tarantino, co-founder and principal of Capri Communities. “Our new location provides a collaborative working environment and is consistent with our mission to provide a high quality work experience for our employees.”

Wayne Rappold with CBRE represented Capri Communities. Shaun Dempsey with Transwestern represented KPK Eagle Investments LLC, the property owner.

Rappold said he has had a relationship with Tarantino for 20 years and it has been gratifying to watch the company grow.

“It has been very rewarding to assist Capri Communities in growing their portfolio of properties, and as a result, help them procure a larger corporate office location to accommodate the additional corporate staff necessary to oversee additional properties,” Rappold said.

Capri Communities will occupy the new space by June 1, 2017.