Capri Senior Communities expanding Germantown facility

Capri Senior Communities will expand its Gables of Germantown facility with additional independent living, assisted living and memory care residences across from its existing campus.

The 128-unit, $21 million expansion project will include 54 independent living and 48 assisted living apartments and a 26-bed memory care facility. The Village of Germantown Plan Commission approved the initial site plan for the project Monday.

“The Gables of Germantown has been part of the Village of Germantown for more than a decade, and we are excited about the opportunity to further serve the needs of this vibrant community and region,” James Tarantino, co-founder and principal of Capri Senior Communities, said in a written statement.

The Gables of Germantown, N109 W17110 Ava Circle, opened in 2005.

Pending approval by the Village Board, preliminary site work for the expansion is expected to begin in the coming weeks, Tarantino said. Construction is anticipated in 2018.

Waukesha-based Capri owns and operates 11 other senior communities in southeastern Wisconsin. In January, Capri Senior Communities announced it would purchase the Harbor Campus senior community in Port Washington and would expand the independent living and memory care space at the facility.