Blast Fitness closes club near downtown Milwaukee

Cudahy and West Allis clubs remain open

by

February 27, 2017, 12:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/blast-fitness-closes-club-near-downtown-milwaukee/

Blast Fitness Group LLC closed its fitness center near downtown Milwaukee, in the city’s Haymarket Square Neighborhood, Sunday.

Blast Fitness closed its downtown Milwaukee location Sunday.

Blast Fitness closed its location near downtown Milwaukee Sunday.

The 22,500-square-foot facility opened in November 2013, at 1300 N. 7th St. after relocating from 1237 N. Van Buren St. The site is in in the Haymarket Square Neighborhood and is on the northern edge of the mixed-use development district that will be anchored by the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Blast was a tenant in a 126,965-square-foot building redeveloped by Milwaukee real estate investor Dan Druml. Druml, who is also the president of Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Blast Fitness members were sent a letter Friday telling them the gym would close Sunday and their membership would automatically be transferred to the downtown Milwaukee Planet Fitness located at 101 W. Wisconsin Ave.

A Planet Fitness employee, who did not want to be identified, said Auburndale, Mass.-based Blast Fitness is closing several clubs across the country. Employees at the Cudahy and West Allis locations said those clubs would remain open.

Joe Minton, regional manager for Planet Fitness, said the former downtown Blast Fitness members can use any of the 12 Planet Fitness locations. Minton said he does not know how many members were at the club, but estimates it is in the thousands.

“This is great for us,” Minton said. “We’re excited to share our judgement free zone and help spread the word of Planet Fitness.”

Blast Fitness Group LLC closed its fitness center near downtown Milwaukee, in the city’s Haymarket Square Neighborhood, Sunday.

Blast Fitness closed its downtown Milwaukee location Sunday.

Blast Fitness closed its location near downtown Milwaukee Sunday.

The 22,500-square-foot facility opened in November 2013, at 1300 N. 7th St. after relocating from 1237 N. Van Buren St. The site is in in the Haymarket Square Neighborhood and is on the northern edge of the mixed-use development district that will be anchored by the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Blast was a tenant in a 126,965-square-foot building redeveloped by Milwaukee real estate investor Dan Druml. Druml, who is also the president of Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Blast Fitness members were sent a letter Friday telling them the gym would close Sunday and their membership would automatically be transferred to the downtown Milwaukee Planet Fitness located at 101 W. Wisconsin Ave.

A Planet Fitness employee, who did not want to be identified, said Auburndale, Mass.-based Blast Fitness is closing several clubs across the country. Employees at the Cudahy and West Allis locations said those clubs would remain open.

Joe Minton, regional manager for Planet Fitness, said the former downtown Blast Fitness members can use any of the 12 Planet Fitness locations. Minton said he does not know how many members were at the club, but estimates it is in the thousands.

“This is great for us,” Minton said. “We’re excited to share our judgement free zone and help spread the word of Planet Fitness.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am