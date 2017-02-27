Blast Fitness closes club near downtown Milwaukee

Blast Fitness Group LLC closed its fitness center near downtown Milwaukee, in the city’s Haymarket Square Neighborhood, Sunday.

The 22,500-square-foot facility opened in November 2013, at 1300 N. 7th St. after relocating from 1237 N. Van Buren St. The site is in in the Haymarket Square Neighborhood and is on the northern edge of the mixed-use development district that will be anchored by the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Blast was a tenant in a 126,965-square-foot building redeveloped by Milwaukee real estate investor Dan Druml. Druml, who is also the president of Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Blast Fitness members were sent a letter Friday telling them the gym would close Sunday and their membership would automatically be transferred to the downtown Milwaukee Planet Fitness located at 101 W. Wisconsin Ave.

A Planet Fitness employee, who did not want to be identified, said Auburndale, Mass.-based Blast Fitness is closing several clubs across the country. Employees at the Cudahy and West Allis locations said those clubs would remain open.

Joe Minton, regional manager for Planet Fitness, said the former downtown Blast Fitness members can use any of the 12 Planet Fitness locations. Minton said he does not know how many members were at the club, but estimates it is in the thousands.

“This is great for us,” Minton said. “We’re excited to share our judgement free zone and help spread the word of Planet Fitness.”