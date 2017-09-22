Bear plans commercial development at 165 and 31 in Pleasant Prairie

Would include 50,000-square-foot United Hospital System clinic

September 22, 2017, 6:00 PM

Kenosha-based Bear Development is planning a commercial development near the corner of state Highways 31 (Green Bay Road) and 165 (104th Street) in Pleasant Prairie that would include a four-story medical office building, a grocery store and additional retail space, according to plans submitted to the village.

Bear Development said it is working with Kenosha-based United Hospital System, which is planning a 50,000-square-foot medical office building as part of the proposed development called Main Street Market.

Plans for the 22-acre area also include a 60,000-square-foot grocery store, 23,000-square-foot multi-tenant building, two retail buildings, a retail service building and a convenience store.

Bear Development is seeking an amendment to the village’s comprehensive plan to move forward with the project. A public hearing on the project will be held on Sept. 25.

According to plans, the United Hospital System medical office building would include four floors at 12,500 square feet each. Services at the clinic would include family practice, internal medicine, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, among others, according to the plans.

Each floor would house about five to eight providers and support staff, the plans said.

United Hospital System in October will adopt the Froedtert & Medical College brand as it expands its affiliation with the Wauwatosa-based health system.

The health systems in April announced an agreement under which United Hospital System will change its name to Froedtert South.

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care, meanwhile, continues to expand its presence in Kenosha County. In January, Aurora announced plans for a $130 million medical office building and an outpatient care center west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha.

 

