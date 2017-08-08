Aurora St. Luke’s ranked top hospital in Milwaukee area

U.S. News & World Report's 2017-18 'Best Hospitals' list released

August 08, 2017, 11:59 AM

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center reclaimed its spot as the top hospital in the Milwaukee metro region and the second-best hospital in the state in the 2017-18 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals list released Tuesday.

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center at South 27th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee.

“This achievement demonstrates Aurora is leading the way in delivering top clinical quality and medical excellence,” said Patrick Falvey, chief transformation officer for Aurora Health Care. “Our patients can expect high-quality, cost-effective care that is driven by the passion and dedication of our caregivers, who show every day they are committed to truly helping people live well.”   

Last year, Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin held those spots, but this year placed at No. 2 in the Milwaukee area and No. 3 in Wisconsin. St. Luke’s was ranked No. 3 in the metro Milwaukee area in 2016-17, but was No. 1 the previous year.

The best hospital in the state, according to the rankings, is University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison.

U.S. News & World Report has published national hospital rankings each year for nearly three decades. More than 4,500 medical centers were evaluated for the rankings and 152 performed well enough to rank nationally in at least one of 25 specialties.

Aurora Medical Center in Grafton was ranked No. 3 in the metro Milwaukee area and tied for No. 6 in Wisconsin, with two high-performing specialties, orthopedics and urology.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau was ranked No.4 in the state; St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison was ranked No. 5; and Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center tied for No. 6 with Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. 

Aurora St. Luke’s earned spots in the national Top 50 for five specialties — gynecology (No. 30), cardiology and heart surgery (No. 37), geriatrics (No. 41), gastroenterology and GI surgery (No. 46) and pulmonology (No. 50).

Froedtert & MCW is nationally ranked in four specialty areas — pulmonology (No. 38), ear, nose and throat medicine (No. 41), nephrology (No. 42),  and gynecology (No. 49).

The three top-ranked hospitals in the nation overall were the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; Cleveland Clinic; and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

