Aurora Sinai opens healing and advocacy center for victims of sexual assault

Houses treatment, advocacy services [PHOTO GALLERY]

September 14, 2017, 12:18 PM

Aurora Health Care recently opened a newly remodeled clinic space at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to house services for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The 475-square-foot Healing and Advocacy Center includes three exam rooms, a private shower and several private rooms for counseling and meetings between victims and law enforcement. Those services were previously offered in the emergency department at Aurora Sinai Medical Center.

The center serves about 700 people annually, providing medical treatment, forensic examinations, assistance navigating the legal system and longterm counseling.

The new space was made possible by a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Sharain Horn, director of the healing and advocacy center, said the new rooms provide a more peaceful and private environment for victims, some of whom are coming to the center immediately after an assault.

“It’s about more than the four walls here,” Horn said. “It’s really about what we can do for the community through these services.”

Healing and advocacy services are also offered at the Aurora Walker’s Point Community Clinic on Bruce Street, the Sojourner Family Peace Center and at Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

