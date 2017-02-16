Aurora, Rockwell’s Schmitt recognized by Milwaukee Women Inc., GMC

Recipients of Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance named

by

February 16, 2017, 11:38 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/aurora-rockwells-schmitt-recognized-by-milwaukee-women-inc-gmc/

The Greater Milwaukee Committee and Milwaukee Women Inc. awarded the fifth annual Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance to Susan Schmitt of Rockwell Automation and to Aurora Healthcare earlier this week.

Aurora-StLukes-2016-05-31-Flight

The award, named for Robert W. Baird & Co. chief investment officer Mary Ellen Stanek, was created in 2013 to recognize individuals or organizations demonstrating a commitment to promoting diversity in their corporate structure resulting in increased gender diversity in leadership and on corporate boards in the Milwaukee region.

Schmitt, Rockwell senior vice president of human resources, was recognized for efforts that increased gender diversity among executives and directors at the company by 65 percent. Her nominator noted she created an internal structure for diversity and inclusion “that places the ownership and accountability in the business and engages senior leaders not only as sponsors, but as participants and change agents in this work.”

Aurora was recognized for efforts to address health care disparities in diverse communities and investing in the creation of a diverse talent pipeline. The organization is also increasing its cultural competency training, diversity in leadership and governance and collection and use of race, ethnicity and language preference data.

Previous recipients of the award have included Stanek, Jeff Jorres of Manpower Group, Gale Klappa of WEC Energy Group and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

The Greater Milwaukee Committee and Milwaukee Women Inc. awarded the fifth annual Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance to Susan Schmitt of Rockwell Automation and to Aurora Healthcare earlier this week.

Aurora-StLukes-2016-05-31-Flight

The award, named for Robert W. Baird & Co. chief investment officer Mary Ellen Stanek, was created in 2013 to recognize individuals or organizations demonstrating a commitment to promoting diversity in their corporate structure resulting in increased gender diversity in leadership and on corporate boards in the Milwaukee region.

Schmitt, Rockwell senior vice president of human resources, was recognized for efforts that increased gender diversity among executives and directors at the company by 65 percent. Her nominator noted she created an internal structure for diversity and inclusion “that places the ownership and accountability in the business and engages senior leaders not only as sponsors, but as participants and change agents in this work.”

Aurora was recognized for efforts to address health care disparities in diverse communities and investing in the creation of a diverse talent pipeline. The organization is also increasing its cultural competency training, diversity in leadership and governance and collection and use of race, ethnicity and language preference data.

Previous recipients of the award have included Stanek, Jeff Jorres of Manpower Group, Gale Klappa of WEC Energy Group and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

IBAW hosts Joe Froehlich of TKO Miller
Wisconsin Club

02/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm