Aurora opens Oak Creek health center

Aurora Health Care has opened a new $17 million, 30,000-square-foot health center in Oak Creek.

The new three-story facility at 200 E. Ryan Road replaces the nearby Aurora Health clinic at 331 E. Puetz Road in Oak Creek, which has been open for 20 years. The new facility is 20,000 square feet larger than the former clinic and offers extended hours in both the clinic and urgent care, the Milwaukee-based health system said in a news release.

Services include family medicine, pediatrics, specialty physicians, a new urgent care clinic that will offer immediate care to patients seven days a week, onsite radiology, pharmacy and laboratory services.

“The Aurora Health Center in Oak Creek will bring expanded services to residents throughout the area,” said Tom Zilavy, Aurora’s senior vice president of clinic operations. “This new home for pediatrics, radiology and a new urgent care clinic will better serve local residents by allowing patients to continue to receive the care they need close to home.”

About 38 people are employed at the site, including 30 caregivers and eight physicians. In total, the new facility brings 12 additional jobs to Oak Creek, Aurora Health Care said.

M. A. Mortenson Construction Company built the new clinic. Zimmerman Architectural Studios was the architecture firm on the project.

Aurora Health is among several area health systems to add new facilities in Oak Creek. Wheaton Franciscan Medical Group in 2016 opened an 11,400-square-foot office at 8020 S. Howell Ave., across from Drexel Town Square. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is also planning to open a 104,000-square-foot medical center at Drexel Town Square.

Aurora Health Care is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to celebrate the opening of the new facility. The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, tours, food and giveaways, and former Green Bay Packer William Henderson will be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs.