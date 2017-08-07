Aurora opening clinic at West Allis Six Points development

Aurora Health Care plans to open a 30,000-square-foot clinic within the Six Points development in West Allis to replace its current clinic in the nearby Firehouse Square building.

The $9 million facility would include medical office and clinic space and would offer primary and specialty care, pharmacy, laboratory, medical imaging services and dedicated urgent care space, according to a document submitted to the city.

Aurora currently operates its West Allis clinic in a 17,000-square-foot medical office building at 7220 W. National Ave. The change in location would enhance the health care system’s ability to provide “convenient access to high-quality, cost-effective care” for patients in West Allis and nearby communities, said Aurora spokesman Don Klein.

Aurora estimates 90 people would be employed at the Six Points site, which is an increase of about 20 employees from the Firehouse Square clinic.

Aurora choosing to move its clinic to Mandel Group’s Six Points development could jump start the project that was first announced in February 2016 after the Milwaukee-based developer was selected by the city of West Allis as the winning bidder in a request for proposals to redevelop the Six Points neighborhood.

The $65 million project was chosen, in part, because of Mandel’s decision to heavily incorporate West Allis’ renowned farmers market.

The city has been trying to redevelop the area, which is located between West National and West Greenfield avenues, east of South 66th Street (Six Points Crossing), for years.

Since that time, Mandel Group has been in negotiations with several food-related tenants and has had plans to include a 23,430-square-foot specialty grocer, two restaurants of 6,250 square feet and 4,500 square feet, 14,530-square feet of companion food-focused retail and a tavern.

Those plans have yet to come to fruition.

Mandel is also planning to build a 2,495-square-foot free-standing, roofed kiosk on the site of the Farmer’s Market that can be used year round.

Representatives from Mandel could not be reached for comment.

The project, The Market at Six Points, will include 200 to 300 market-rate apartments in two three- to four-story structures and a two-story, 40,000-square-foot office building on vacant land.