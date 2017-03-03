Aurora names Michael Grebe its chief legal officer

Former Quarles & Brady partner to assume role March 6

by

March 03, 2017, 11:53 AM

Aurora Health Care has named local attorney Michael Grebe its chief legal officer.

Michael Grebe.

Michael Grebe

Prior to joining Aurora, Grebe, a former partner at Milwaukee-based Quarles & Brady LLP, was executive vice president and general consul to Waukesha-based HUSCO International, Inc.

“Michael has served as a key strategic advisor to numerous corporations and businesses, and is an active member of the Milwaukee and Wisconsin businesses and legal communities,” said Mike Lappin, chief administrative officer and corporate secretary at Aurora. “He brings to us a unique set of business, strategic and leadership skills and experiences to Aurora’s executive team, complementing the strong expertise of our legal team.”

Grebe obtained his law degree from the University of Wisconsin and his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College.

“As health care regulations evolve, and competitive situations change, it’s important to have the right resources in place to best serve the needs of our patients,” Grebe said. “I look forward to joining Aurora and working to fulfill its purpose of helping people live well.”

Grebe will begin his new role March 6.

