Aurora Health Care’s operating income down in first half of year

Revenue up 3.8 percent

by

September 01, 2017, 1:34 PM

Aurora Health Care’s operating income was down 11.6 percent in the first half of 2017, compared to the same period last year, but the health care system increased total revenue by 3.8 percent, according to recently released financial information.

Aurora posted $2.62 billion in revenue in the first half of 2017, up from $2.52 billion in the same period in 2016.

After deducting expenses, it had an operating income of $187 million, down from $211 million in 2016.

Aurora’s expenses increased by $121 million in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. The increase was largely driven by increases in salaries, wages and fringe benefits, and supplies.

Aurora paid $93.6 million more in salaries, and $16.9 million more in supplies in the first half of 2016, compared to the first half of 2017.

