Aurora to build $55.5 million surgery center at 84South

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care will build a $55.5 million ambulatory surgery center and medical office building at the 84South mixed use development west of South 84th Street, between I-894 and West Layton Avenue, in Greenfield.

The 130,000-square-foot, multi-story facility will include general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, GI, pain management and urology. An outpatient imaging center, sports health and rehabilitation, a specialty physician clinic and dispensary pharmacy is also planned.

“Aurora Health Care is always looking for better ways to deliver high-quality, cost-effective health care,” Steve Francaviglia, president of Aurora’s Greater Milwaukee South service area, said in a written statement. “This state-of-the-art facility within 84South will serve as a specialty hub and provide new and expanded services that will help us better serve patients in Greenfield and surrounding communities. We look forward to moving this project forward on behalf of our patients.”

Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke said Aurora’s decision to open a surgery center at 84South will attract additional economic development to the city.

“With the addition of Aurora Health Care to 84South, our public-private efforts with Cobalt Partners to redevelop this significant site will have resulted in the creation of more than 1,000 new jobs and a development value of nearly $165 million,” Neitzke said. “Redevelopment of this site has been a city priority for many years and the realization of that vision will bring desired services to our residents and those of the surrounding communities.”

The new facility would be leased from an affiliate of Cobalt Partners, the Milwaukee-based developer of 84South.

Pending government approvals, Aurora anticipates that work on the site will begin later this year and be complete by mid-2019.

This is the second health care system to move into a new mixed-use development in the area. In January, Waukesha-based ProHealth Care announced it would move its Brookfield clinic into a new building to be built in The Corridor development in Brookfield.

The Aurora ambulatory surgery center and medical office building is just the latest tenant announcement for 84South. Kohl’s announced recently that it plans to move its store from Southridge Mall to 84South. Besides Kohl’s, other retailers expected to open at 84South include: Steinhafels, Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, Total Wine & More, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Ulta Beauty, Kirkland’s, OshKosh B’Gosh, Carter’s and Five Below.

84South will also have several restaurants, including a Portillo’s and Cafe Zupas.