Aurora Health Care planning Mukwonago health center

One-story, 15,000 square-foot facility will include urgent care clinic

by

December 01, 2017, 11:59 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/aurora-health-care-planning-mukwonago-health-center/

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care plans to expand its presence in Waukesha County with a new 15,000-square-foot health center in Mukwonago.

The proposed one-story facility would be located at 120 Chapman Farms Blvd. and would include an urgent care clinic. Proposed services include primary and multi-speciality care, imaging services and lab draw services, according to plans submitted to the village.

Mike Bergmann, president of the Waukesha-Jefferson Service Area for Aurora, said the clinic will allow the health care system to better serve patients in Waukesha County.

“This clinic would provide new and expanded services that would enhance the access patients have to the care they need,” Bergmann said. “We look forward to moving this project forward on behalf of our patients.”

A public hearing to consider a conditional use permit will be held before the village plan commission on Dec. 12.

The health center would be Aurora’s first location in Mukwonago.

ProHealth Care, meanwhile, is expanding its presence in the village. The Pewaukee-based health care system announced plans in September to add a second floor to part of its D.N. Greenwald Center in Mukwonago, which would increase the center at 240 W. Maple Ave. by 31,270 square-feet. The campus currently includes about 210,000 square feet.

The addition is expected to be completed by summer 2018.

In June, ProHealth Care purchased 51 acres next to its Mukwonago campus for $3.23 million to provide flexibility for future growth, the health care system said.

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care plans to expand its presence in Waukesha County with a new 15,000-square-foot health center in Mukwonago.

The proposed one-story facility would be located at 120 Chapman Farms Blvd. and would include an urgent care clinic. Proposed services include primary and multi-speciality care, imaging services and lab draw services, according to plans submitted to the village.

Mike Bergmann, president of the Waukesha-Jefferson Service Area for Aurora, said the clinic will allow the health care system to better serve patients in Waukesha County.

“This clinic would provide new and expanded services that would enhance the access patients have to the care they need,” Bergmann said. “We look forward to moving this project forward on behalf of our patients.”

A public hearing to consider a conditional use permit will be held before the village plan commission on Dec. 12.

The health center would be Aurora’s first location in Mukwonago.

ProHealth Care, meanwhile, is expanding its presence in the village. The Pewaukee-based health care system announced plans in September to add a second floor to part of its D.N. Greenwald Center in Mukwonago, which would increase the center at 240 W. Maple Ave. by 31,270 square-feet. The campus currently includes about 210,000 square feet.

The addition is expected to be completed by summer 2018.

In June, ProHealth Care purchased 51 acres next to its Mukwonago campus for $3.23 million to provide flexibility for future growth, the health care system said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you support the Republicans' federal tax cut plans?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Hiring helper

Montage Talent builds interviewing software empire

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Mental health at your fingertips (literally)
Mental health at your fingertips (literally)

Convenient access for non-emergency health issues

by Paul Nobile

Relying on solvency opinions
Relying on solvency opinions

Considerations for company boards

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm