Aurora Health Care planning Mukwonago health center

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care plans to expand its presence in Waukesha County with a new 15,000-square-foot health center in Mukwonago.

The proposed one-story facility would be located at 120 Chapman Farms Blvd. and would include an urgent care clinic. Proposed services include primary and multi-speciality care, imaging services and lab draw services, according to plans submitted to the village.

Mike Bergmann, president of the Waukesha-Jefferson Service Area for Aurora, said the clinic will allow the health care system to better serve patients in Waukesha County.

“This clinic would provide new and expanded services that would enhance the access patients have to the care they need,” Bergmann said. “We look forward to moving this project forward on behalf of our patients.”

A public hearing to consider a conditional use permit will be held before the village plan commission on Dec. 12.

The health center would be Aurora’s first location in Mukwonago.

ProHealth Care, meanwhile, is expanding its presence in the village. The Pewaukee-based health care system announced plans in September to add a second floor to part of its D.N. Greenwald Center in Mukwonago, which would increase the center at 240 W. Maple Ave. by 31,270 square-feet. The campus currently includes about 210,000 square feet.

The addition is expected to be completed by summer 2018.

In June, ProHealth Care purchased 51 acres next to its Mukwonago campus for $3.23 million to provide flexibility for future growth, the health care system said.