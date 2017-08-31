Aurora gives $250,000 to help launch tele-psychiatry services in Kenosha

Response to psychiatric practitioner shortage

by

August 31, 2017, 12:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/aurora-gives-250000-to-help-launch-tele-psychiatry-services-in-kenosha/

Aurora Health Care is giving a $250,000 grant to help launch a new telemedicine program in Kenosha County aimed at expanding access to behavioral health care.

A new collaboration between the Kenosha County Department of Human Services and Kenosha Human Development Services will provide tele-psychiatry services to Kenosha residents. Aurora Health Care, through its Better Together Fund, will pay for the startup costs to implement the program, including personnel, equipment, licensing fees and contractual costs. Services will be funded through insurance reimbursement and other contracted arrangements.

The tele-psychiatry services will be provided at Kenosha Human Development Services’ mental health clinic. Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said it’s expected that an additional 1,000 patients will be served thanks to the grant.

A 2015 Kenosha County Health Rankings study found that the county has an insufficient pool of psychiatric practitioners, with one provider for 1,075 people, and even fewer providers who accept Medicaid.

That same year, a Kenosha County Mental Health Study showed all local providers have had difficulty recruiting psychiatric practitioners.

“Access to behavioral health is a critical component of overall health care, and Aurora Health Care is committed to helping meet the unmet needs of Kenosha County residents,” said Doug Koch, president of the Racine, Kenosha and Northern Illinois service area. “We are excited to support organizations that wish to work in creative partnership to solve health care issues.”

The new services will be available to adults and children in Kenosha and those referred by Kenosha Community Health Center.

Aurora Health Care is giving a $250,000 grant to help launch a new telemedicine program in Kenosha County aimed at expanding access to behavioral health care.

A new collaboration between the Kenosha County Department of Human Services and Kenosha Human Development Services will provide tele-psychiatry services to Kenosha residents. Aurora Health Care, through its Better Together Fund, will pay for the startup costs to implement the program, including personnel, equipment, licensing fees and contractual costs. Services will be funded through insurance reimbursement and other contracted arrangements.

The tele-psychiatry services will be provided at Kenosha Human Development Services’ mental health clinic. Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said it’s expected that an additional 1,000 patients will be served thanks to the grant.

A 2015 Kenosha County Health Rankings study found that the county has an insufficient pool of psychiatric practitioners, with one provider for 1,075 people, and even fewer providers who accept Medicaid.

That same year, a Kenosha County Mental Health Study showed all local providers have had difficulty recruiting psychiatric practitioners.

“Access to behavioral health is a critical component of overall health care, and Aurora Health Care is committed to helping meet the unmet needs of Kenosha County residents,” said Doug Koch, president of the Racine, Kenosha and Northern Illinois service area. “We are excited to support organizations that wish to work in creative partnership to solve health care issues.”

The new services will be available to adults and children in Kenosha and those referred by Kenosha Community Health Center.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm