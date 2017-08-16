Ascension to consolidate Columbia St. Mary’s, Wheaton Franciscan clinics in Brown Deer

Columbia St. Mary's clinic will close

by

August 16, 2017, 1:14 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/ascension-to-consolidate-columbia-st-marys-wheaton-franciscan-clinics-in-brown-deer/

Ascension Wisconsin plans to close a Columbia St. Mary clinic’s in Brown Deer and relocate those services to a nearby Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare clinic.

Under the consolidation, physicians at the Columbia St. Mary clinic, 9233 N. Green Bay Road, will relocate to Wheaton Fransiscan’s Healthy Lifestyle Village site, 9250 N. Green Bay Road.

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare officially joined Ascension on March 1, 2o16.

The consolidation is expected to happen in late spring or early summer, according to Caryn Kaufman, Ascension Wisconsin spokeswoman. 

Columbia St. Mary’s leases the space for its 24,430 square-foot clinic, which was built in 1997 and substantially renovated in 2008, according to Transwestern real estate marketing materials. Services offered there include dermatology, family medicine, neurology, obstetrics/gynecology, oncology and hematology, pain management, podiatry, psychiatry, among others. Twenty physicians are listed on the clinic’s site.

Glendale-based Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare joined long-time competitor Columbia St. Mary’s, combining its operations and corporate services under the Ascension Health umbrella, in March 2016.

