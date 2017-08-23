$10 million project to add to Vesta facility in Franklin

Wickliffe, Ohio-based specialty chemicals provider The Lubrizol Corp. is investing $10 million to expand the capacity of its silicone contract manufacturing operation in Franklin.

Lubrizol, a Berkshire Hathaway company, acquired Franklin-based medical device manufacturer Vesta Inc. in 2014. The new investment will add 71,000 square feet to the company’s 126,000-square-foot facility at 9900 S. 57th St. in the Franklin Business Park.

The new space will be used for product development, cellular manufacturing and high-efficiency production lines. The company is also adding class 7 and 8 clean room space for the production of implants and drug-eluting devices.

“This new space covers immediate short-term needs, but also provides room for growth in the future. Customers can feel comfortable that we are able to handle both their current projects, as well as a significant increase in their future business efforts,” said Mark Stuart, general manager at Vesta.

Vesta previously completed a project doubling the size of its facility in 2010. Lubrizol has roughly 8,300 employees worldwide and reported $6.5 billion in revenue last year.