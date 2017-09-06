Wixon names new COO, CFO

Caputa to lead seasoning manufacturer’s operations

September 06, 2017, 11:58 AM

St. Francis-based Wixon Inc. has promoted chief financial officer Peter Caputa to the role of chief operating officer.

Caputa will be responsible for managing finance, information systems, pricing, operations, supply chain and quality control. He has worked at Wixon since 1998, and previously was senior vice president at Stokely USA and senior audit manager at Deloitte & Touche.

“Since joining Wixon in 1998, Peter has been integral to the strong growth we have enjoyed, and we are fortunate to have his leadership as we align our growth with the expectations of our customers and their consumers,” said Peter Gottsacker, chief executive officer of Wixon.

In turn, the company has hired Patrick McGarry to fill the role of chief financial officer. McGarry, a certified public accountant, most recently worked as a senior audit manager at Ernst & Young LLP in San Francisco, and previously worked in global legal and professional services accounting and controls at Google Inc. and senior audit associate at KPMG and Ernst & Young. A Milwaukee native, he holds a bachelor’s from Xavier University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“We are excited to add someone with Patrick’s experience as we expand our core competencies into new food segments and growth areas, and Patrick’s passion for growth will be an inspiration for his team,” Caputa said.

Wixon manufactures seasoning blends, flavors, flavor technologies and dry mixes for the food and beverage industry.

