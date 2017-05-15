Two Milwaukee-area Pick ‘n Save stores closing next month

New Berlin, Pewaukee locations employ 127

by

May 15, 2017, 11:17 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/two-milwaukee-area-pick-n-save-stores-closing-next-month/

Two suburban Milwaukee Pick ‘n Save stores will close no later than June 16 due to poor financial performance, according to a memo sent to employees on May 12.

The New Berlin Sunnyslope store at 13995 W. National Ave., and the Pewaukee store at 601 Ryan St. employ a total of 127 people.

A Pick ‘n Save store operated by Kroger.

Employees will be offered the opportunity to work at a nearby store, according to the company.

“After careful consideration of the long-term financial performance of these two stores, our efforts did not bring about the results needed to meet our business goals and objectives,” according to the internal memo. “We’ve enjoyed serving our customers at our New Berlin-Sunnyslope and Pewaukee-Ryan stores for many years.”

Grocery industry analyst David Livingston predicted in an interview with BizTimes in August that within the next five years, at least a dozen Pick ’n Save stores in southeastern Wisconsin could close, due to redundancies of the stores themselves and increased competition in the market from newcomers like Meijer and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

Livingston gave a list of the stores he believed would close, which included the two locations that were announced May 12.

On Monday, Livingston said he believes most of the stores he mentioned last summer would still close, with the exception of the Brookfield Pick ‘n Save at 17295 W. Capitol Drive.

“They put some money into and will probably keep since Ruby Isle will probably close at some point,” Livingston said. “This should work out nicely for Kroger and help raise their sales per square foot.  All grocers desperately need employees so it will take some of the worker shortage burden off all stores.”

Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co. announced in November 2015 it would acquire Milwaukee-based Pick ‘n Save parent Roundy’s Inc. for $866 million. At the time, Kroger’s chairman and chief executive officer, Rodney McMullen, said there were no plans to close any of the Pick ’n Save stores.

The Clarke Square Pick ’n Save on Milwaukee’s south side closed last summer.

Two suburban Milwaukee Pick ‘n Save stores will close no later than June 16 due to poor financial performance, according to a memo sent to employees on May 12.

The New Berlin Sunnyslope store at 13995 W. National Ave., and the Pewaukee store at 601 Ryan St. employ a total of 127 people.

A Pick ‘n Save store operated by Kroger.

Employees will be offered the opportunity to work at a nearby store, according to the company.

“After careful consideration of the long-term financial performance of these two stores, our efforts did not bring about the results needed to meet our business goals and objectives,” according to the internal memo. “We’ve enjoyed serving our customers at our New Berlin-Sunnyslope and Pewaukee-Ryan stores for many years.”

Grocery industry analyst David Livingston predicted in an interview with BizTimes in August that within the next five years, at least a dozen Pick ’n Save stores in southeastern Wisconsin could close, due to redundancies of the stores themselves and increased competition in the market from newcomers like Meijer and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

Livingston gave a list of the stores he believed would close, which included the two locations that were announced May 12.

On Monday, Livingston said he believes most of the stores he mentioned last summer would still close, with the exception of the Brookfield Pick ‘n Save at 17295 W. Capitol Drive.

“They put some money into and will probably keep since Ruby Isle will probably close at some point,” Livingston said. “This should work out nicely for Kroger and help raise their sales per square foot.  All grocers desperately need employees so it will take some of the worker shortage burden off all stores.”

Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co. announced in November 2015 it would acquire Milwaukee-based Pick ‘n Save parent Roundy’s Inc. for $866 million. At the time, Kroger’s chairman and chief executive officer, Rodney McMullen, said there were no plans to close any of the Pick ’n Save stores.

The Clarke Square Pick ’n Save on Milwaukee’s south side closed last summer.

Comments

  1. Mattbert says:
    May 15, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    We’ll miss the Sunnyslope location, but, the store looked dated, rarely had enough cashier’s which led to long lines, and, was generally expensive. We’d much rather drive the extra mile and go to Sendik’s.

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

What now?
What now?

Answer that question before employees head to the ER

by Paul Nobile

There’s no place like home
There’s no place like home

Four steps to effective local B2B event marketing

by Jon Anne Willow

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

05/17/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Veterans Chamber Muster
Supper

05/18/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Future Technology in the Workplace and Beyond
Wisconsin Club

05/19/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am