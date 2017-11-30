Twisted Path Distillery expands, produces new spirits

New tasting room opens Dec. 8

by

November 30, 2017, 12:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/twisted-path-distillery-expands-produces-new-spirits/

The tasting room’s bar area construction progress, courtesy of Twisted Path Distillery

Brian Sammons, owner of Twisted Path Distillery, has expanded his facility three times since he launched the spirit-making business almost three years ago. The latest expansion is the distillery’s new tasting room, slated to open on Dec. 8.

The tasting room will occupy a newly-renovated warehouse space attached to the distillery’s 2018 S. 1st St. location in the Lincoln Warehouse in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. With a capacity for 50 people, the space will feature a bar area that will serve Twisted Path’s signature cocktails and a loading dock-converted stage for live music performances.

“When we moved in (to the warehouse) three years ago, I really had my eyes on this place from the start because it knew it would be a great tasting room,” Sammons said.

Twisted Path’s current tasting room is a small, speakeasy-style hidden bar located in the back of the distillery, fitting about 14 people. Sammons said it will still be used for small private events when the new tasting room opens.

After two months of extensive construction on the space– including plumbing, electrical and HVAC installations– the new tasting room is complete with a sidewalk entrance and two large garage doors facing the street. Milwaukee-based Enlightened Brewery is next door to the south and the two businesses share an interior hallway.

“Enlightened Brewery sells its beer and we sell our liquor so it can be a destination whether you want either one,” Sammons said.

Sammons said Twisted Path is also creating some new small-batch spirits that will come out next year, including a chai liqueur, and a whiskey that has been aging for the past three years. Both will be sold from the distillery and possibly, from area stores.

The new tasting room will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5-11 p.m., Fridays 5 p.m.-midnight, and Saturdays 1 p.m.-1 a.m.

