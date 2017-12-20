Third Space Brewing expanding, adding distribution deal

Milwaukee-based Third Space Brewing is planning an expansion that will double its production capacity and has inked a distribution deal with New Berlin-based Beechwood Sales and Service that starts in January.

Located in the Menomonee Valley, Third Space is one of a number of new craft breweries to open over the last few years in the Milwaukee area. The brewery says it has exceeded its production targets with sales of approximately 2,200 barrels. State records show the brewery has averaged an 18 percent month-over-month increase in volumes through October of this year.

Expansion plans call for the addition of two 90-barrel fermentation tanks and one 90-barrel bright tank. The additions will begin in spring and will double the brewery’s annual capacity to 7,500 barrels.

“This addition will set us up for future growth and help us meet anticipated demand during the peak summer months,” said Kevin Wright, Third Space co-founder and brewmaster.

Third Space is also planning to add a five-barrel pilot brewing system, a whirlpool vessel and bulk malt silo. The whirlpool vessel will allow for increased efficiency and the malt silo will allow the brewery to receive bulk deliveries.

“This gives us greater freedom for experimentation to test new recipes, new raw materials, and process improvements,” Wright said of the pilot system. “We also intend to use the pilot system to introduce some exciting new products in draft, cans, and bottles as part of our popular ‘In the Spirit’ and ‘Specialty IPA’ series.”

Third Space also announced a wholesale distribution partnership with Beechwood that will start in January. Andy Gehl, Third Space co-founder and director of sales and marketing, said the firm has “a high degree of expertises in selling craft beer in this area.”

“We are very excited about this new partnership with Third Space” said Dave Cartwright, Beechwood craft manager. “I have known Kevin for several years, and have been a fan of his beers even before he started Third Space. He and Andy make a great team, and have made Third Space a noteworthy player in the very vibrant local beer scene.”