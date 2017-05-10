Thai rolled ice cream coming to Brady Street

Recent college grad, Marquette student will open Fro Zone

by

May 10, 2017, 11:35 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/thai-rolled-ice-cream-coming-to-brady-street/

Milwaukee Ice Cream enthusiasts will soon be able to try the new trend in Asian sweets that has been making its way across the country.

Fro Zone, a Thai rolled ice cream shop will open at 1320 E. Brady St. on June 1.

Fro Zone will open on Brady Street on June 1

Recent college graduate and store owner Mike Kaid, 22, watched a video of the ice cream making process on social media about eight months ago and wanted to give it a try.

Once Kaid realized there was nothing like it in Milwaukee, he and business partner, Marquette University student Ahsan Sikander  Gondal, 21, decided to open their own store.

Thai rolled ice cream is just like what it sounds. Thin rolls of ice cream packed into a bowl and served with a variety of toppings. The trend started making its way to the United States from Southeast Asia in 2016.

Fro Zone will offer about seven different flavors of ice cream but several different toppings.

“Basically the customer can choose anything they want,” Kaid said. “There is nothing else like it in Wisconsin.”

The ice cream will sell for $6.95 with unlimited toppings.

Kaid, who has spent years working at his father’s stores, Circle K, 130 N. Water St. and the gift shop at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station, 433 W. St. Paul Ave., said he knows what it takes to run a business.

Fro Zone will employ three to four people, Kaid said. The store will be located in the former Pepi’s Place pizzeria, which closed last summer after less than one year on Brady Street. Pepi’s had relocated to Milwaukee’s East Side from South Howell Avenue.

Milwaukee Ice Cream enthusiasts will soon be able to try the new trend in Asian sweets that has been making its way across the country.

Fro Zone, a Thai rolled ice cream shop will open at 1320 E. Brady St. on June 1.

Fro Zone will open on Brady Street on June 1

Recent college graduate and store owner Mike Kaid, 22, watched a video of the ice cream making process on social media about eight months ago and wanted to give it a try.

Once Kaid realized there was nothing like it in Milwaukee, he and business partner, Marquette University student Ahsan Sikander  Gondal, 21, decided to open their own store.

Thai rolled ice cream is just like what it sounds. Thin rolls of ice cream packed into a bowl and served with a variety of toppings. The trend started making its way to the United States from Southeast Asia in 2016.

Fro Zone will offer about seven different flavors of ice cream but several different toppings.

“Basically the customer can choose anything they want,” Kaid said. “There is nothing else like it in Wisconsin.”

The ice cream will sell for $6.95 with unlimited toppings.

Kaid, who has spent years working at his father’s stores, Circle K, 130 N. Water St. and the gift shop at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station, 433 W. St. Paul Ave., said he knows what it takes to run a business.

Fro Zone will employ three to four people, Kaid said. The store will be located in the former Pepi’s Place pizzeria, which closed last summer after less than one year on Brady Street. Pepi’s had relocated to Milwaukee’s East Side from South Howell Avenue.

Milwaukee Ice Cream enthusiasts will soon be able to try the new trend in Asian sweets that has been making its way across the country.

Fro Zone, a Thai rolled ice cream shop will open at 1320 E. Brady St. on June 1.

Fro Zone will open on Brady Street on June 1

Recent college graduate and store owner Mike Kaid, 22, watched a video of the ice cream making process on social media about eight months ago and wanted to give it a try.

Once Kaid realized there was nothing like it in Milwaukee, he and business partner, Marquette University student Ahsan Sikander  Gondal, 21, decided to open their own store.

Thai rolled ice cream is just like what it sounds. Thin rolls of ice cream packed into a bowl and served with a variety of toppings. The trend started making its way to the United States from Southeast Asia in 2016.

Fro Zone will offer about seven different flavors of ice cream but several different toppings.

“Basically the customer can choose anything they want,” Kaid said. “There is nothing else like it in Wisconsin.”

The ice cream will sell for $6.95 with unlimited toppings.

Kaid, who has spent years working at his father’s stores, Circle K, 130 N. Water St. and the gift shop at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station, 433 W. St. Paul Ave., said he knows what it takes to run a business.

Fro Zone will employ three to four people, Kaid said. The store will be located in the former Pepi’s Place pizzeria, which closed last summer after less than one year on Brady Street. Pepi’s had relocated to Milwaukee’s East Side from South Howell Avenue.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

05/17/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Veterans Chamber Muster
Supper

05/18/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm