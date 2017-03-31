Texas de Brazil coming to Mayfair Mall

Texas de Brazil will make its Wisconsin debut at the former McCormick & Schmick’s space at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

The Dallas-based Brazilian steakhouse filed plans with the city of Wauwatosa to open the restaurant. The city’s plan commission will review the proposal Monday.

McCormick & Schmick’s, 2550 N Mayfair Road, closed in July. The building has been vacant since.

Texas de Brazil combines food from Southern Brazil and Texas. The menu features several types of steaks, a 50-item salad area and an award-winning wine list, according to the company web site.

Founded in 1998 as a family-owned business, Texas de Brazil has 41 locations in the United States.