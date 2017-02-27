Teamsters ratify contract at Burlington Nestlé plant

Five-year agreement includes 2.5 percent annual raise

by

February 27, 2017, 11:09 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/teamsters-ratify-contract-at-burlington-nestle-plant/

More than 350 confectionary workers at the Nestlé plant in Burlington approved a new five-year contract that includes set annual wage increases, according to a release from the Teamsters Local 200.

The Nestle plant in Burlington. Source: WISN-TV

The Nestle plant in Burlington. Source: WISN-TV

The contract includes a 2.5 percent wage increase for each year of the agreement, along with additional wage increases for seven separate job classifications. The contract also keeps health care and retirement benefits in place.

Teamsters Local 200 represents 357 workers at the plant, located at 637 S. Pine St.

“This was a tough process, and we wouldn’t have done so well for our members without the support of Rome Aloise and the Food Processing Division and our brother from Local 238, Dan MacDonald,” said Randy Monroe, Teamsters Local 200 business agent. “His insight and expertise into the confectionary industry gave us a real edge at the table.”

Local 200 also recently announced members had approved a new three-year contract at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc.

More than 350 confectionary workers at the Nestlé plant in Burlington approved a new five-year contract that includes set annual wage increases, according to a release from the Teamsters Local 200.

The Nestle plant in Burlington. Source: WISN-TV

The Nestle plant in Burlington. Source: WISN-TV

The contract includes a 2.5 percent wage increase for each year of the agreement, along with additional wage increases for seven separate job classifications. The contract also keeps health care and retirement benefits in place.

Teamsters Local 200 represents 357 workers at the plant, located at 637 S. Pine St.

“This was a tough process, and we wouldn’t have done so well for our members without the support of Rome Aloise and the Food Processing Division and our brother from Local 238, Dan MacDonald,” said Randy Monroe, Teamsters Local 200 business agent. “His insight and expertise into the confectionary industry gave us a real edge at the table.”

Local 200 also recently announced members had approved a new three-year contract at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am