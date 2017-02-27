Teamsters ratify contract at Burlington Nestlé plant

More than 350 confectionary workers at the Nestlé plant in Burlington approved a new five-year contract that includes set annual wage increases, according to a release from the Teamsters Local 200.

The contract includes a 2.5 percent wage increase for each year of the agreement, along with additional wage increases for seven separate job classifications. The contract also keeps health care and retirement benefits in place.

Teamsters Local 200 represents 357 workers at the plant, located at 637 S. Pine St.

“This was a tough process, and we wouldn’t have done so well for our members without the support of Rome Aloise and the Food Processing Division and our brother from Local 238, Dan MacDonald,” said Randy Monroe, Teamsters Local 200 business agent. “His insight and expertise into the confectionary industry gave us a real edge at the table.”

Local 200 also recently announced members had approved a new three-year contract at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc.