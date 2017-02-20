Teamsters approve Roundy’s Distribution Center contract

More than 700 members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union 200 who work at the Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc have approved a new three-year contract with the company.

Milwaukee-based Roundy’s was acquired by Cincinnati-based supermarket giant The Kroger Co. in December 2015. The company has since been making changes at local Pick ’n Save and Metro Market stores, including products carried. The 1.1 million-square-foot Oconomowoc distribution center supplies the company’s Wisconsin and Illinois stores with dry, perishable and frozen foods.

According to a release from the Teamsters, the new three-year collective bargaining agreement, ratified by 96 percent of the represented employees at the distribution center, is favorable to the Roundy’s drivers and warehouse workers in Oconomowoc in terms of wages, while maintaining benefits and retirement security. Wages will be increased annually, the members will continue to receive Wisconsin Health Fund Insurance and they will be placed into the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Consolidation Pension Fund.

“The local and the membership would like to offer our appreciation to the Teamsters Union Warehouse Division and its director, Steve Vairma, for the support we received with retirement security for the Roundy’s membership,” said Teamster Local 200 president Tom Bennett. “Brother Vairma and the representatives from the union that worked on the development of the IBT Consolidated Pension Fund have displayed sound leadership.”

“The workers at Roundy’s Oconomowoc distribution center now have a strong Teamster contract that protects our benefits and our families,” said union steward and bargaining committee member Danny Wright. “I am a 30-year Teamster and this is the fifth bargaining cycle I have been involved with, and our whole bargaining committee worked for the best interest of our coworkers.”