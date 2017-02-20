Teamsters approve Roundy’s Distribution Center contract

700 represented by new three-year agreement in Oconomowoc

by

February 20, 2017, 1:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/teamsters-approve-roundys-distribution-center-contract/

More than 700 members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union 200 who work at the Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc have approved a new three-year contract with the company.

A Pick 'n Save store operated by Roundy's.

A Pick ‘n Save store operated by Roundy’s.

Milwaukee-based Roundy’s was acquired by Cincinnati-based supermarket giant The Kroger Co. in December 2015. The company has since been making changes at local Pick ’n Save and Metro Market stores, including products carried. The 1.1 million-square-foot Oconomowoc distribution center supplies the company’s Wisconsin and Illinois stores with dry, perishable and frozen foods.

According to a release from the Teamsters, the new three-year collective bargaining agreement, ratified by 96 percent of the represented employees at the distribution center, is favorable to the Roundy’s drivers and warehouse workers in Oconomowoc in terms of wages, while maintaining benefits and retirement security. Wages will be increased annually, the members will continue to receive Wisconsin Health Fund Insurance and they will be placed into the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Consolidation Pension Fund.

“The local and the membership would like to offer our appreciation to the Teamsters Union Warehouse Division and its director, Steve Vairma, for the support we received with retirement security for the Roundy’s membership,” said Teamster Local 200 president Tom Bennett. “Brother Vairma and the representatives from the union that worked on the development of the IBT Consolidated Pension Fund have displayed sound leadership.”

“The workers at Roundy’s Oconomowoc distribution center now have a strong Teamster contract that protects our benefits and our families,” said union steward and bargaining committee member Danny Wright. “I am a 30-year Teamster and this is the fifth bargaining cycle I have been involved with, and our whole bargaining committee worked for the best interest of our coworkers.”

More than 700 members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union 200 who work at the Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc have approved a new three-year contract with the company.

A Pick 'n Save store operated by Roundy's.

A Pick ‘n Save store operated by Roundy’s.

Milwaukee-based Roundy’s was acquired by Cincinnati-based supermarket giant The Kroger Co. in December 2015. The company has since been making changes at local Pick ’n Save and Metro Market stores, including products carried. The 1.1 million-square-foot Oconomowoc distribution center supplies the company’s Wisconsin and Illinois stores with dry, perishable and frozen foods.

According to a release from the Teamsters, the new three-year collective bargaining agreement, ratified by 96 percent of the represented employees at the distribution center, is favorable to the Roundy’s drivers and warehouse workers in Oconomowoc in terms of wages, while maintaining benefits and retirement security. Wages will be increased annually, the members will continue to receive Wisconsin Health Fund Insurance and they will be placed into the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Consolidation Pension Fund.

“The local and the membership would like to offer our appreciation to the Teamsters Union Warehouse Division and its director, Steve Vairma, for the support we received with retirement security for the Roundy’s membership,” said Teamster Local 200 president Tom Bennett. “Brother Vairma and the representatives from the union that worked on the development of the IBT Consolidated Pension Fund have displayed sound leadership.”

“The workers at Roundy’s Oconomowoc distribution center now have a strong Teamster contract that protects our benefits and our families,” said union steward and bargaining committee member Danny Wright. “I am a 30-year Teamster and this is the fifth bargaining cycle I have been involved with, and our whole bargaining committee worked for the best interest of our coworkers.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am