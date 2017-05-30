SwitchGear craft brewery opens in Elkhart Lake

Founded by three Masters Gallery Foods employees

by

May 30, 2017, 12:31 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/switchgear-craft-brewery-opens-in-elkhart-lake/

SwitchGear Brewing Co. has opened a taproom and production brewery at 44 Gottfried St. in Elkhart Lake, near the start/finish line of the original road races that helped make the village famous.

Mark Grasse, Nick Kullmann, and Ryan Feldmann at SwitchGear

The brewery is a project of a group of friends and co-workers from Plymouth-based Masters Gallery Foods. The ownership group includes Nick Kullmann, who will focus on brewing, Ryan Feldmann, focused on sales and Mark Grasse, who brings operations experience. All three are staying on at Masters Gallery.

“The name SwitchGear carries a number of origins for our team, including motor vehicle enthusiasts,” Grasse said. “But more than everything it points to our mutual passion for brewing.”

The brewery will start with a three barrel system designed to accommodate future growth plans. Kullmann said the brewery will look to appeal to a wide range of enthusiasts.

“We will certainly please a broad-based group of customers with bourbon barrel stouts, red ales, various IPAs, nut browns (and) smash pale ales, just to name a few,” Kullmann said. “Our brands also make a point of respecting the grandeur of our local area with names such as Kettle Cream Ale and Resorter Red Ale.”

The project is financed by Commerce State Bank and a loan from the village’s revolving loan fund. The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. and the Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay provided assistance with real estate alternatives and business plan and financial strategy development.

“The village was very supportive to the project,” said Jim Schuessler, SCEDC business development specialist. “The community takes a very positive approach to closing retail gaps which in turn enhances an overall good quality of life.”

SwitchGear Brewing Co. has opened a taproom and production brewery at 44 Gottfried St. in Elkhart Lake, near the start/finish line of the original road races that helped make the village famous.

Mark Grasse, Nick Kullmann, and Ryan Feldmann at SwitchGear

The brewery is a project of a group of friends and co-workers from Plymouth-based Masters Gallery Foods. The ownership group includes Nick Kullmann, who will focus on brewing, Ryan Feldmann, focused on sales and Mark Grasse, who brings operations experience. All three are staying on at Masters Gallery.

“The name SwitchGear carries a number of origins for our team, including motor vehicle enthusiasts,” Grasse said. “But more than everything it points to our mutual passion for brewing.”

The brewery will start with a three barrel system designed to accommodate future growth plans. Kullmann said the brewery will look to appeal to a wide range of enthusiasts.

“We will certainly please a broad-based group of customers with bourbon barrel stouts, red ales, various IPAs, nut browns (and) smash pale ales, just to name a few,” Kullmann said. “Our brands also make a point of respecting the grandeur of our local area with names such as Kettle Cream Ale and Resorter Red Ale.”

The project is financed by Commerce State Bank and a loan from the village’s revolving loan fund. The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. and the Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay provided assistance with real estate alternatives and business plan and financial strategy development.

“The village was very supportive to the project,” said Jim Schuessler, SCEDC business development specialist. “The community takes a very positive approach to closing retail gaps which in turn enhances an overall good quality of life.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

The Hidden Focus of the Smartest Business Owners
Embassy Suites Hotel

06/01/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am