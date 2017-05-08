Stone Creek to open cafe on Downer Avenue

Will feature three-season porch

by

May 08, 2017, 1:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/stone-creek-to-open-cafe-on-downer-avenue/

Milwaukee-based Stone Creek Coffee will open a café on  North Downer Avenue on Milwaukee’s East Side in late fall.

The café will be located at 2650 N. Downer Ave. in a space that had been occupied by Associated Bank and State Financial Bank branches.

“I lived a few houses north of this site on Downer,” Stone Creek founder and co-owner, Eric Resch said on the company’s blog. “I celebrated a lot of great milestones there: my first house, getting married, and our first son. For years we watched as the street changed. The old bank site is an important anchor of this street, and it has been empty for a long time. We are excited to rehab this corner and make it awesome.”

Rendering of Stone Creek's café on Downer

Rendering of Stone Creek’s café on Downer

The café is being developed in collaboration with Stone Creek Coffee’s partners, LP/w Design Studios. It will feature a large three-season porch with open-air seating integrated into a newly developed patio and green space, according to the press release.

Stone Creek Coffee will introduce a walk-up service concept accessible from the exterior sidewalk in an effort to add to the already strong outdoor culture of the community.

“This was a complicated deal,” Resch said. “It was a tad complicated because we were committed to not only rehabbing the building, but also creating a coffee patio to replace the dilapidated corner parking lot. This is about reinventing an iconic corner in Milwaukee, and it’s going to be sweet.”

Stone Creek has been in expansion mode. The company is adding a location in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood  and plans for three to four additional stores in Chicago by 2020.

Stone Creek opened its first Madison location in December. That café is about a mile from Capitol Square.

