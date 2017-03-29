Stone Creek Coffee to open Chicago location this spring

Company planning three to four more cafes by 2020

March 29, 2017, 3:34 PM

Milwaukee-based Stone Creek Coffee will open its Chicago location this spring in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood.

The Stone Creek Coffee Factory Cafe and its headquarters.

The Stone Creek Coffee Factory Cafe and its headquarters.

The company announced the new store and plans for three to four additional stores by 2020 on its blog Tuesday.

“Stone Creek is pushing against the stereotype of the pretentious specialty coffee roaster by welcoming anyone and everyone to a coffee experience that meets them where they are – from the coffee rookie to the connoisseur,” Drew Pond, director of team development at Stone Creek, wrote on the blog.

The 2,000-square-foot coffee house will be located next to the Belmont “L” stop at 945 W. Belmont Ave. in a newly-developed mixed-use project. In addition to the coffee shop, Stone Creek will host training classes at the new location.

Stone Creek owners Eric Resch and Melissa Perez are on a family vacation and could not be reached for comment.

The company opened its first Madison location in December. That café is about a mile from Capitol Square.

At the time, Pond said the company hasn’t yet determined how many cafes it will open in either Madison or Chicago, but plans to do so without incurring a large amount of debt.

Stone Creek also recently announced plans to open a second café in Wauwatosa in early 2017.

