Saputo Cheese to open office in Milwaukee County Research Park

Saputo Cheese USA Inc., will relocate its Richfield office to the Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa this summer, creating a regional headquarters for the company.

Saputo, one of the largest dairy processors in the world and one of the top three cheese makers in the country, will occupy 24,260 square feet on the fourth floor of the Mayfair Woods Business & Technology Center, according to a building permit pulled in the city.

The company currently leases 12,200 square feet in the Helsan Business Park in Richfield, at 3018 Helsan Drive. The new location in Wauwatosa will offer more space with room for growth in a metropolitan area that is easily accessible, said Jennifer Colbert, Saputo spokesperson.

Colbert did not say how many employees would be relocating.

Representatives from Irgens, the developer that built and owns the 163,350-square-foot Mayfair Woods Office Building at 10700 Research Drive, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes products including Frigo and Stella Italian-style cheeses and Nikos feta cheese.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc., has 14 plants including nine in Wisconsin. The company also has a distribution center in Appleton. Its corporate office is located in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

The company is owned by Saputo Inc., a Montreal-based dairy company founded in 1954 by Italian immigrants.