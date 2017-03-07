Rosati’s on Farwell has closed

Rosati’s Pizza Sports Pub on Milwaukee’s East Side has closed.

The restaurant, located at 2238 N. Farwell Ave., has been removed from the Rosati’s website and the phone was not being answered Tuesday.

Elgin, Illinois-based Rosati’s, which serves Chicago-style deep dish pizza, plus other types of pizza, calzones, wings, pasta and sandwiches, opened in November 2015 in the space that formerly housed Replay Sports Bar at the intersection of North Farwell Avenue, East North Avenue and East Ivanhoe Place.

The chain, which has more than 200 restaurants across the country, also has closed its Grafton location temporarily, with plans to reopen at the end of March.

Calls to the Rosati’s corporate offices Tuesday were not returned.

Pizano’s Pizza and Pasta, another Chicago-area pizza chain, planned to open a restaurant at 1150 N. Water St. in Milwaukee in 2015, but those plans never materialized.