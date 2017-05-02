Raised Grain expanding capacity with new production brewery

Larger brew system, canning line among planned upgrades

by

May 02, 2017, 12:35 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/raised-grain-expanding-capacity-with-new-production-brewery/

Raised Grain Brewing Co. plans to open a production brewery in Waukesha, eventually increasing its capacity to upwards of 40,000 barrels per year.

Nick Reistad and Scott Kelley of Raised Grain Brewing Co. in Waukesha.

Nick Reistad and Scott Kelley of Raised Grain Brewing Co. in Waukesha.

The new facility would be located in a 20,000-square-foot facility at 1725 Dolphin Drive. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit for the project in June.

Co-owner Nick Reistad said Raised Grain is considering a 20-barrel system that would allow the company to eventually reach a production capacity of 30,000 to 40,000 barrels a year. The facility will also allow Raised Grain to a canning line for 12- and 16-ounce cans.

“The first couple years it’s just going to be production at the new facility,” Reistad said.

The company currently operates from a 4,000-square-foot space at 2244 W. Bluemound Road, with a little over half of the space used for the brewery and offices and the remainder functioning as a taproom. The current capacity is around 1,100 barrels and there’s only room for a small bottling line.

The plan is to keep the current 7-barrel system at the original location for the time being. Reistad said that will allow Raised Grain to continue to be flexible and innovative in the beers it produces.

“I think that’s one of the things that’s helped us stand out from the crowd,” he said, adding the company is laying the ground work for the future and everything could be brought under one roof several years into the future.

The new facility would be used for increased production of Raised Grain’s more widely distributed beers, including Paradocs Red Imperial IPA, which won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival.

Raised Grain opened its public taproom in September 2015 and has since grown to about 25 employees, including seven full-time. Reistad said there would certainly be additional hires for the new brewery, sales and the taproom, but he wasn’t sure exactly the size of the job growth.

The brewery is one of a number of new craft breweries to open in recent years in the greater Milwaukee area. Reistad said while the craft beer market is certainly competitive, it is not saturated. He said there are a lot of opportunities and its important consumers continue to choose local beers.

“There’s a lot of good beer out there,” Reistad said. “If you drink local beer, there’s plenty of room for the local breweries.”

Raised Grain Brewing Co. plans to open a production brewery in Waukesha, eventually increasing its capacity to upwards of 40,000 barrels per year.

Nick Reistad and Scott Kelley of Raised Grain Brewing Co. in Waukesha.

Nick Reistad and Scott Kelley of Raised Grain Brewing Co. in Waukesha.

The new facility would be located in a 20,000-square-foot facility at 1725 Dolphin Drive. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit for the project in June.

Co-owner Nick Reistad said Raised Grain is considering a 20-barrel system that would allow the company to eventually reach a production capacity of 30,000 to 40,000 barrels a year. The facility will also allow Raised Grain to a canning line for 12- and 16-ounce cans.

“The first couple years it’s just going to be production at the new facility,” Reistad said.

The company currently operates from a 4,000-square-foot space at 2244 W. Bluemound Road, with a little over half of the space used for the brewery and offices and the remainder functioning as a taproom. The current capacity is around 1,100 barrels and there’s only room for a small bottling line.

The plan is to keep the current 7-barrel system at the original location for the time being. Reistad said that will allow Raised Grain to continue to be flexible and innovative in the beers it produces.

“I think that’s one of the things that’s helped us stand out from the crowd,” he said, adding the company is laying the ground work for the future and everything could be brought under one roof several years into the future.

The new facility would be used for increased production of Raised Grain’s more widely distributed beers, including Paradocs Red Imperial IPA, which won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival.

Raised Grain opened its public taproom in September 2015 and has since grown to about 25 employees, including seven full-time. Reistad said there would certainly be additional hires for the new brewery, sales and the taproom, but he wasn’t sure exactly the size of the job growth.

The brewery is one of a number of new craft breweries to open in recent years in the greater Milwaukee area. Reistad said while the craft beer market is certainly competitive, it is not saturated. He said there are a lot of opportunities and its important consumers continue to choose local beers.

“There’s a lot of good beer out there,” Reistad said. “If you drink local beer, there’s plenty of room for the local breweries.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support President Trump's plan to cut the 35% corporate tax rate to 15%?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Lecture Series: The Future of Milwaukee - Mike Gousha
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/03/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am