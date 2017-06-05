Raised Grain Brewing purchases Waukesha facility for production brewery

Will allow for up to 40,000 barrels per year

June 05, 2017, 12:14 PM

An affiliate of Raised Grain Brewing Co. has purchased a facility in Waukesha, where the company plans to open a production brewery, for $2.74 million, according to state records.

The 20,000-square-foot building at 1725 Dolphin Drive was purchased by Network Investments LLC, which is registered to Kevin Brandenburg, one of the owners of Raised Grain Brewing Co.

Brandenburg purchased the facility from Dolphin Drive Investors LLC, which is registered to William Hansen, of Milwaukee.

In May, Raised Grain announced it was planning to open a production brewery at the Dolphin Drive location and eventually increase its capacity to 40,000 barrels per year. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit for the project this month.

The facility will also allow Raised Grain to create a canning line for 12- and 16-ounce cans.

The company currently operates from a 4,000-square-foot space at 2244 W. Bluemound Road, with a little over half of the space used for the brewery and offices and the remainder functioning as a taproom. The current capacity is around 1,100 barrels and there’s only room for a small bottling line.

The new facility would be used for increased production of Raised Grain’s more widely distributed beers, including Paradocs Red Imperial IPA, which won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival.

Raised Grain opened its public taproom in September 2015, and has since grown to about 25 employees, including seven full-time.

