Olds Products Co. plans to again double Pleasant Prairie facility

Mustard maker Olds Products Co. is proposing to add 126,000 square feet to its Pleasant Prairie manufacturing operation in the LakeView Corporate Park, according to village documents.

The addition would again double the size of the company’s facility after a 2013 expansion doubled it to nearly 97,000 square feet. Olds first moved into the facility at 10700 88th Ave. in 1995.

The company plans to increase full-time employment from 75 to 100 once the addition is complete.

Olds makes the Koops’ brand of mustard along with a range of specialty and made-to-order mustards for customers. Documents submitted to the village indicate the company produces 60,000 gallons of mustard per day and 10,000 gallons of vinegar.

The addition would create additional warehousing and flexible space to support the company’s production.

The village plan commission will review preliminary plans on Monday. Final site and operational plans would have to be approved before construction begins. The company plans to complete the addition by next summer.