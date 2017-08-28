New vegetarian restaurant opens at Milwaukee Public Market

The Milwaukee Public Market’s newest restaurant, On the Bus, is now open, offering a variety of vegan and vegetarian options served out of a renovated 1971 Volkswagen Bus.

On the Bus occupies roughly 430 square feet of space on the south end of the market building, adjacent to Thief Wine Shop & Bar in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

Many of the items on the menu, including almond milk, kale chips and vegan ice cream are made in-house. Made to order sandwiches include vegan rueben, portobello truffle, barbecue tempeh and buffalo chickpea.

Store owner, Emily Ware is a partner in another market business, The Green Kitchen.

“There have been hundreds of inquiries about the opening of On the Bus,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the market. “It only proves there is a great demand for plant-based food products in the area and I think Emily will do a fantastic job at filling that void.”

On the Bus replaces FORM Fine Goods & Floral, which is moving to 700 S. 5th St., in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, according to the store’s website.