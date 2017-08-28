New vegetarian restaurant opens at Milwaukee Public Market

Vegan, vegetarian options served out of a renovated 1971 Volkswagen Bus

by

August 28, 2017, 12:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/new-vegetarian-restaurant-opens-at-milwaukee-public-market/

The Milwaukee Public Market’s newest restaurant, On the Bus, is now open, offering a variety of vegan and vegetarian options served out of a renovated 1971 Volkswagen Bus.

On the Bus

On the Bus occupies roughly 430 square feet of space on the south end of the market building, adjacent to Thief Wine Shop & Bar in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

Many of the items on the menu, including almond milk, kale chips and vegan ice cream are made in-house. Made to order sandwiches include vegan rueben, portobello truffle, barbecue tempeh and buffalo chickpea.

Store owner, Emily Ware is a partner in another market business, The Green Kitchen.

“There have been hundreds of inquiries about the opening of On the Bus,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the market. “It only proves there is a great demand for plant-based food products in the area and I think Emily will do a fantastic job at filling that void.”

On the Bus replaces FORM Fine Goods & Floral, which is moving to 700 S. 5th St., in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, according to the store’s website.

The Milwaukee Public Market’s newest restaurant, On the Bus, is now open, offering a variety of vegan and vegetarian options served out of a renovated 1971 Volkswagen Bus.

On the Bus

On the Bus occupies roughly 430 square feet of space on the south end of the market building, adjacent to Thief Wine Shop & Bar in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

Many of the items on the menu, including almond milk, kale chips and vegan ice cream are made in-house. Made to order sandwiches include vegan rueben, portobello truffle, barbecue tempeh and buffalo chickpea.

Store owner, Emily Ware is a partner in another market business, The Green Kitchen.

“There have been hundreds of inquiries about the opening of On the Bus,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the market. “It only proves there is a great demand for plant-based food products in the area and I think Emily will do a fantastic job at filling that void.”

On the Bus replaces FORM Fine Goods & Floral, which is moving to 700 S. 5th St., in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, according to the store’s website.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Tri-Phase Automaton Technology Fair 2017
Tri-Phase Automation

08/29/20179:00 am-3:00 pm

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm