New bakery to open in Third Ward

Will serve American baked goods and desserts, Anodyne coffee and pre-made lunch items

by

December 14, 2017, 11:45 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/food-beverage/new-bakery-to-open-in-third-ward/

Latin-Kasper, photo courtesy of Jaceleen Latin-Kasper

Jaceleen Latin-Kasper, pastry chef at DanDan in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward plans to open a classic American bakery inside the recently opened DoMUS apartment building in the neighborhood.

Batches, to open in late winter at the 401 E. Erie St. corner retail space, will sell vintage-style American desserts and baked goods, and a small selection of savory items including made-to-go salads, soup and wraps. It will also sell Anodyne coffee and espresso drinks.

“It will definitely be the place for a sweet tooth,” Latin-Kasper said.

One of the bakery’s sweet offerings will be homemade candy bars. A special item on DanDan’s menu, the dessert will permanently be available at Batches. The bakery will also offer limited wholesale desserts for special events.

Latin-Kasper’s current sous chef and three other employees will join her in operating the bakery, by both taking orders at the counter and baking in the kitchen.

“I am looking forward to working with my staff and bringing a fun and unique experience to the city,” Latin-Kasper said.

Latin-Kasper has partnered with Dan Van Rite and Dan Jacobs– owners of DanDan and EsterEv, a fine dining, chef’s table concept inside DanDan– to open Batches. She will continue to create the restaurant’s pastries and desserts at the new bakery, located across the street from the restaurant.

DanDan’s caramel apple dessert

DanDan’s dessert menu rotates seasonally, featuring five items– currently including its caramel apple dessert– and occasionally offering one or two specials. EsterEv’s dessert menu offers two seasonal items.

The 1,000-square-foot space will have capacity to seat about 15 people, the majority of it at a counter along the bakery’s front window. A complete renovation of the space started in the fall and is not yet complete, Latin-Kasper said.

 

Latin-Kasper, photo courtesy of Jaceleen Latin-Kasper

